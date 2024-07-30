National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 858,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64. National Grid has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

