Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Get Hologic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hologic by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hologic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.