Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 847,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Harmonic by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 71,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 373,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 121,937 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

