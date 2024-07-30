NeoGenomics’ (NEO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

