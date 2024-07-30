New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NMFCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on August 15th

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NMFCZ opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

