New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.30.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.48 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.33 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4,665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

