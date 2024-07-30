Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $10.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

