Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $500.00 at Barclays

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

NOC opened at $477.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.