Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Susquehanna

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of OIS opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Oil States International has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.09 million, a PE ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 2.67.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Oil States International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

