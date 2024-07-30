Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of OLN opened at $44.59 on Monday. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 4,375.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

