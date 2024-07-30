Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.86.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $76,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,674 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 663,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,628,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

