Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

ON stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $418,102,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $90,274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

