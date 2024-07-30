Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Onsemi stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

