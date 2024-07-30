Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $90.00 at Benchmark

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $418,102,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Onsemi by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,835,000 after buying an additional 645,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

