Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 821,100 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OBIO opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Orchestra BioMed has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Reed Little purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,013. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchestra BioMed stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Orchestra BioMed worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OBIO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

