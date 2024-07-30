Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of PLTR opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 225.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

