PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230,416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.