PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-0.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.880-3.980 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.26.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

