PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4,296.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,925 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBF opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

