Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BTU. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.