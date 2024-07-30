PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

