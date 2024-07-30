PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $831,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $222.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $237.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average of $201.29.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

