PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brady by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Brady by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRC opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

