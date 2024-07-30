Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 101.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

