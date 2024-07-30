PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE PCG opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. PG&E has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $394,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $142,612,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PG&E by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,289 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

