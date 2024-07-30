Pinterest’s (PINS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.29 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,592,000 after buying an additional 176,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

