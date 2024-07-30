Piper Sandler Increases F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $186.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day moving average is $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1-year low of $145.45 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

