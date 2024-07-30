Piper Sandler Increases First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Price Target to $18.00

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.95. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 347,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

