Piper Sandler Raises Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $13.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ MRBK opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Meridian has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
