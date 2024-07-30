Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $222,492. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 52,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

