Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). 1,489,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,160,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

