Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,756,759 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.66% of Alamos Gold worth $97,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 205.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 611,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 411,473 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 835,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 131.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGI opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

