Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 84,776 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,776 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.29% of Baidu worth $107,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Baidu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $12,225,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 261,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $156.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

