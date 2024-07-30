Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,646 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.73% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $77,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 592,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of APGE opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APGE. Bank of America started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

