Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 16,580 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.68% of Performance Food Group worth $78,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

