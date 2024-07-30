Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 375,311 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,311 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $89,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,752 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

