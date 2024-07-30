Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,897 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.02% of Eagle Materials worth $95,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $248.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.33 and its 200 day moving average is $240.77.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

View Our Latest Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.