Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 4,195 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.90% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $77,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,813,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 908,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,918,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,343,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after buying an additional 465,193 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day moving average is $183.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

