Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,784 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.20% of UFP Industries worth $90,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $550,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $1,209,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

UFPI stock opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $130.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.