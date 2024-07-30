Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 7,109 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $97,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,546,000 after buying an additional 153,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

