Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $93,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $432.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

