Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,754,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NiSource were worth $103,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of NiSource by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 179,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 75,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

