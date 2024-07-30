Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586,189 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.70% of Affirm worth $80,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $57,647,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $20,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.