Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.24% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $79,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,293,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,707,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,680,000 after purchasing an additional 174,716 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.