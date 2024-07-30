Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.48% of Warrior Met Coal worth $78,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after buying an additional 246,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 290,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 262,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

