Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $102.80 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.18% of Murphy USA worth $102,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 942.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.6 %

MUSA opened at $502.18 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.49 and a twelve month high of $520.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.20 and a 200-day moving average of $426.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.