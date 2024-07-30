Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $104.08 Million Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.81% of Prothena worth $104,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,751.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Prothena Trading Down 1.9 %

Prothena stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $70.09.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.