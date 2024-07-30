Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $112.98 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,231,649 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.31% of Stericycle worth $112,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $59.45.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

