Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $73.77 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.89% of Matador Resources worth $73,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,083,000 after buying an additional 87,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,064,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,924,000 after buying an additional 215,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

MTDR opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

