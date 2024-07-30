Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $77.84 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368,638 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $77,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $265.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average is $249.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

